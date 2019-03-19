Walter P. Kudla 1929 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Walter P. Kudla, 89, passed away, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.

He was born on December 2, 1929, in Utica, the son of the late Paul and Agnes (Treska) Kudla. Shortly after graduation from high school, Walter was inducted into the Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, where he served his country with great honor. He was honorably discharged in June of 1953.

On October 22, 1955, at St. Joseph's Church in Utica, he was united in marriage to Georgia Lipinski. It was a blessed union of over 63 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.

Walter was employed, at one time, with Hart & Crouse in Utica and later with Oneida Heater in Oneida and lastly with Ferris Industries in Vernon, retiring in 1995 after many years of dedicated service.

He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where he served as an usher for many years. Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family. He also loved the many rides and adventures he took with his loving wife, Georgia. He was an avid reader who spent countless hours at the Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro. He loved the times that he spent with his boys watching them play Little League Baseball and the times he spent with his girls teaching them camping skills in the woods. Walter was a sweet and honorable man. His love was true and unconditional. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; his children, Paul (Sharon) Kudla, of CA, Michael (Jocelyn) Kudla, of NH, Christopher (Susanna) Kudla, of RI, Amy (Marc) Kudla, of CA and Carolyn (Mark) Olearczyk, of Barneveld. He leaves his grandchildren, Matthew, Craig, Amanda, Melissa, Emily, Jeffrey, Thomas, Joseph, Theodore, Nicholas, Eleanor and Jacob; and one great-grandson, Ryan. He also leaves his former daughters-in-law, Pamela Lewis and Merle Kudla; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Julia Jarosz, Sophie Socha, Stella Szymanski and Felicia Swiderski.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 10:30 a.m., from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro and at 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Durant. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019