Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Utica, NY
Walter Puchalski


1942 - 2019
Walter Puchalski Obituary
Walter Puchalski 1942 - 2019
QUAKERTOWN, PA/UTICA - Walter Puchalski, 76, of Quakertown, PA, and formerly of Utica, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Genesis Healthcare Facility in Quakertown, PA.
Walter was a Utica resident for over 50 years. In retirement years, he relocated to Hot Springs, AK, and then later Quakertown, PA.
He was born on October 10, 1942, in Wyzega, Poland, a son of the late Joseph and Marianna Puchalski. He came to America in 1961. In 1971, in Poland, he was united in marriage to Halina, a blessed union of over 48 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Walter was employed with Bendix Corporation in Utica, retiring in 2002 after many years of dedicated service. He, along with his wife, Halina, were in-home care providers for special needs members in their community. This was a labor of love for both Walter and Halina. They were dedicated to opening their home and offering great care and considered each of their clients a part of their family.
Walter was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family, especially his adored children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his children and shared their accomplishments with everyone that he knew. He loved football, horseracing, and going to the casino.
He is survived by his wife, Halina, of Quakertown, PA; his children: a daughter, Sylvia (Michael) Kirwan, of San Antonio, TX, and a son, Thomas (Derya) Puchalski, of Doylestown, PA; and his adored grandchildren, Andrew and Hanna Kirwan, and Melissa and Joseph Puchalski. He leaves a sister, Gladys (Ronald) Zaleski, of Scotia, NY, and a sister-in-law, Zofia Puchalski, of Yorkville, NY; also many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Edward Puchalski; a sister, Helen Witkowski; and brother-in-law, Stefan Witkowski.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Grandview Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Walter during his illness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St. in Whitesboro, and at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church in Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
We Love You Dziadzia!
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
