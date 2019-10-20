|
Walter R. Schutte 1922 - 2019
EARLVILE - Walter R. Schutte, 97, of East Main St., passed away, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Chenango Memorial Hospital, Norwich.
He was born, August 13, 1922, in Encinal, TX, a son of Alfred and Frances Schober Schutte. He received his early education in Encinal schools and was a graduate of Cotulla (TX) High School. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division, Field Artillery Battalion during WWII from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1945, receiving the Bronze Star medal. On December 6, 1946, he married Ingrid V. Eriksson in Detroit, MI, a loving union of 65 years until she predeceased him on December 15, 2011. Walter was a farmer who loved working in his vegetable garden and also raised chickens. He was a machinist at Norwich Pharmaceuticals until he retired and was a member of the ¼ Century Club. He was a former member of the American Legion and enjoyed having morning coffee at the Huff Brau with friends.
Surviving are his children, Alison and Samuel Benjamin, of Morris and Peggy and Robert Mason, of Norwich; and daughter-in-law, Sheila Schutte, of Poolville; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Harold Mackey, of St. Clair Shores, MI; his grandchildren, Matthew Seifert and Jessica and Tim Trask, all of Oneonta, Stacey Benjamin, of Morris, Kimberly and Christopher Conway, of Smithtown, Erik and Mary Ellen Mason, of E. Windsor, NJ, Wendy and Patrick Quarry, of Holly Springs, NC and Heather and Brian Binelli, of Poolville; great-grandchildren, Sierrah (Walter) Bullock, Ian, Chase, Aslyn, Keira, Hannah, Logan and Joshua; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his friends and neighbors who were so kind and helped him. He was predeceased by a son, Robert, in 2006; sisters, Josephine Jones, Pauline Schutte and Margaret Hermes; and brothers, Robert and Alfred Schutte, Jr.
Funeral services were held, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, followed by interment with Military Honors in the West Hill Cemetery, Sherburne.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Earlville Fire Department, PO Box 37, Earlville, NY 13332.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019