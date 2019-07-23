|
Walter Sommers 1923 - 2019
Walter & Josephine Sommers - Together in Life/Eternity
GREENVILLE, NC - Walter A. Sommers, 95, of Greenville, NC and formerly of Deerfield Hill, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019.
He was born on July 26, 1923, in Rome, NY. Eventually joining the Navy during WWII, Walter learned a carpenter's trade and went on to become a skilled cabinetmaker. He married the love of his life, Josephine, and together they worked to raise four children.
Walter is survived by sons, Richard and daughter-in-law, Cathy Sommers, Oriskany Falls, NY and Robert and daughter-in-law, MaryDel Sommers, Cookville, TN; and daughter, Patricia and son-in-law, Thomas Barnett, Greenville, NC. He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine, on March 13, 2012; and a daughter, Marilyn.
Walter was always proud of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and he enjoyed a good card game or word puzzle with friends.
Please join us as both Walter and Josephine are laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery, on July 26th at 10 AM Oldest Mausoleum Section
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 23 to July 24, 2019