Walter W. Farmer 1931 - 2020
YORKVILLE, NY - Walter W. Farmer, of Yorkville, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He was born in Utica on July 8, 1931, a son of the late Walter and Ruth (Jones) Farmer. He was raised and educated in Whitesboro, where he graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1948. He continued his education at MVCC and SUNY Institute of Technology, where he was awarded a Bachelor's Degree in Health Service Management with honors. Walter was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1950-1954 on the U.S.S. Compton.
On November 21, 1954, in St. Mary's Church, New York Mills, Walt married the former Jane F. Pal. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 60 years of marriage prior to Jane's passing on December 20, 2014. Mr. Farmer held a position as an Engineer with Marcy Psychiatric Center for many years. Walter concurrently taught Engineering Classes at the Naval Reserve Center, Utica. He later worked at Willard Psychiatric Center, where he was the Assistant Business Officer. He retired from this position in 1986. A devoted Catholic, Walter was a communicant of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills, where he was very active; he was an usher, a counter, a volunteer for the church festival and a member of the church's Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery Society, the Yorkville Planning Board and was a member of several local veterans' groups, among them were Whitestown Vets and several VFW Posts. An avid golfer, Walt enjoyed playing on leagues at Crestwood Golf Course and Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club. Walter was a talented musician and played piano, guitar and clarinet. He also had a beautiful signing voice and could harmonize with any song.
Walter is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Donna and Gene Wegrzyn, of New York Mills and Joan Farmer, of Yorkville; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jessica Wegrzyn, of Whitesboro and MaryJane Wegrzyn and her fiancée, Seth Burroughs, of MD; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Wegrzyn and Violet Wegrzyn; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dick and Gail Farmer, of Whitesboro and Doug and Kathy Farmer, of FL. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a sister-in-law, Irene Pal. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Weaver.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Mr. Farmer at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills, at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will take place in Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Please consider memorial contributions in Walter's memory to Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417.
Walter's family would like to thank the entire staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care for the excellent care and support that they offered to Walter and his family. A special thanks is offered to his nieces, Diane and Lisa and his special friend, Barbara Clements, for the continuous love, care and support that was displayed to Walt throughout his illness.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020