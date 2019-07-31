|
Wanda B. Kowalski 1925 - 2019
ILION - Mrs. Wanda B. (Baker) Kowalski, age 94, a lifelong resident of Little Falls and Ilion, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, July 29, 2019 at the Foltsbrook Center in Herkimer. At the time of her passing she had the love and devotion of her husband and family at her bedside.
Born on June 13, 1925, Wanda was the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Konikiewicz) Baker. She was raised and educated in Little Falls, graduating from Little Falls High School.
On June 25, 1949, Wanda was wed to Mr. Zigmond Kowalski at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Little Falls. For over 70 years, the two shared in a blessed and loving union, encompassed by a mutual respect and devotion for one another. They truly represented the values of a traditional God-centered marriage and Ziggy was by Wanda's side right until the very end of her life's journey.
Wanda spent her career with Salada Foods in Little Falls, working her way up to a position as Senior Secretary and retiring after 39 years of service to the company. In her free time she enjoyed caring for her home, sewing, knitting and traveling along with her husband. Together they attended Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Ilion and were devoted to their Catholic sacraments.
Wanda is survived by her beloved husband, Zigmond; and her nieces and nephew, Mary Ann Krzewicki, Patsy Weeden and Ricky Pickert; and a special niece and nephew, Jean and John Richard, who always made sure Wanda was cared for in every way.
A special thank you is extended to the caregivers and nursing staff at Foltsbrook Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Herkimer, for the excellent care and compassion shown to Wanda and her family.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Wanda's funeral service will commence on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of the Annunciation in Ilion where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery in East Herkimer, where Wanda's earthly remains will be laid to rest.
For those wishing to do so, please consider donations in the form of a Mass Card to the Church of the Annunciation, 109 West Street, Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Wanda's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019