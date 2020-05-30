Wanda C. Madore Timian Youker 1944 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Mrs. Wanda C. Madore Timian Youker passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
Born in Canastota, Wanda was the daughter of Eleanor (Tallman) Madore and the late Vilas J. Madore. She was raised and educated in Utica graduating from T.R. Proctor High School in 1963. At one time, she was employed as a Home Health Aide with U.S. Care, Utica.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; a daughter and son-in-law, Pauline F. and Brian Burdick, of Whitesboro; a son, John R. Timian, of Bristol, TN; her stepchildren, Colleen and Thomas Farr, of Stittville, Stacy and Thomas Yost, of Grant, NY and Rob and Kathi Youker, of Antioch, CA; three grandchildren, Ashley Timian, Megan Burdick and Brian M. Burdick; five step-grandchildren, Jessica Coddington, Joshua Farr, Nicholas Youker, Taylor Youker and Xavier Yost; a great-granddaughter, Savannah; her mother, Eleanor Madore; a sister, Juanita Scotellaro, of Utica; and a brother and sister-in-law, Worden "Bud" and Greta Madore, of Barneveld. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website, www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.