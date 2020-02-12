Home

Kowalczyk Funeral Home
1156 Lincoln Ave
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-8320
Wanda Duda

Wanda Duda Obituary
Wanda Duda 1925 - 2020
COLUMBIA, SC - Wanda Duda, 94, formerly of Utica and currently of Columbia, SC, lovingly known as Duda, passed away with her family by her side, on February 5, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Columbia, SC.
Wanda was born on August 22, 1925, in Fulton, NY, the daughter of the late Mary (Zielinska) and Charles Romas.
She was employed, for over 33 years, at the General Electric Company, until her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the West Side Senior Center and Your Neighbors, Inc.
Wanda was married to the late Edward Duda, on May 12, 1945, in Holy Trinity Church, Utica. The two shared a blessed union for 63 years, prior to Mr. Duda's passing in 2009.
She is survived by two daughters, Joanne Goldsborough and Deborah and her husband, James Riente, both of Columbia, SC; one son and his wife, Michael and Marcia Duda, of Winter Springs, FL; her beloved grandchildren, Shawn, Maegan, Kaitlyn and Joshua; her great-grandchildren, Abby, Samantha, Lennon and Weston; one brother and his wife, Ted and Stella Romas, of Syracuse; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Wanda was predeceased by her son, David and his wife, Sarah Duda.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1136 Lincoln Avenue, Utica. Mrs. Duda's funeral service will commence on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Avenue, Utica. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lighthouse Hospice Group, 110 Oak Park Dr., Irmo, SC 29063.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Wanda's online memorial page by going to www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
