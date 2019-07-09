|
Wanda Krystowska 1950 - 2019
Loving Mother, Daughter, Sister and Ciocia
UTICA - Wanda Krystowska, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Faxton - St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
Wanda was born in Poland, Europe, on January 2, 1950, daughter of Maria Wozna and late Wladyslaw Wozny. She was united in marriage to Zygmunt Krystowski and from that union came the blessing of their children.
She was educated in Poland and employed for eighteen years as an accountant.
In 1986, she emigrated to the United States, where she helped care for her sister's children, Mark, Krystyna and Diana. During this time, she was also employed at Baker's Greenhouse until she retired. There she was valued for her positivity and strong work ethic.
Tragically, early in life, she lost her daughter, at age 9. While in the United States, she fought hard, for many years, to legally bring her son, Gregory, to the U.S. Both which were very difficult for her. She was finally reunited with her son in 2011.
She was a member of the Polish Community Club, the White Eagle Assn. and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church. She was loyal to her faith in God and had a devotion to the holy rosary. She enjoyed praying the novena with her mother and friends.
She had a strong passion for gardening and loved flowers. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known to make the best Polish delicacies for her family for special occasions and holidays. She had a love for music, especially the works of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. Her family was the joy of her life, with whom she shared many Polish traditions and celebrations. She looked forward to Sunday dinners with her lovely son and mom. Prior to her illness, Wanda cared and provided for her loving mother, Maria.
She will be missed dearly by her family and friends and was taken away from them too soon.
Wanda is survived by her mother, Maria; her son, Grzegorz; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Edward Piekielniak; her two brothers and their spouses, Zbigniew and Stefania Wozny and Henryk and Irena Wozny, all of Utica; her sister-in-law, Maria Wozna, of England; many wonderful nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and special cousins, Christine and George Risley and Ray Tarasiewicz.
She was predeceased by her husband, Zygmunt; her daughter, Beata; and brother, Jan Wozny, in Poland.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, July 10 from 5:00-8:00 at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Avenue, Utica. Her funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Avenue, Utica. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Wanda had a difficult battle in her final months in and out of the hospital. She loved visiting with her family and appreciated the care they provided during this time, especially her sister, Donna, son, Greg and niece, Diana Piekielniak Alsheimer. Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the doctors and nurses of Faxton - St. Luke's Healthcare and the Pines Rehabilitation Center. A very special thank you to Dr. Merima Ramovic for her kindness, compassion and care.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019