Wanita L. Barletta
Wanita L. Barletta 1962 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - Wanita L. Barletta, 57, of West Winfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter, on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
She was born on September 7, 1962, in Herkimer, a daughter of Lester and Carole Broadbent.
She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, who cherished the time that she spent with her family, especially her adored children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Charles) Chase, of Mohawk, TN and Renee (Kevin, Jr.) DeLett, of Deerfield. She leaves her grandchildren, Dakota and Holden Chase. She also leaves her mother, Carole Broadbent; siblings; and many other loved and cherished family members.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice and Palliative Care and the Bassett Cancer Center for the wonderful care and compassion given to Wanita during her illness.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield, with Pastor Ken McKenzie officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private in the West Winfield Cemetery.
We are operating at 33% capacity. We ask for your patience when calling to support the Barletta family. We can allow up to 15 people in as 15 exit. Face masks must be worn, social distancing will need to be followed and contact tracing will be used.
For those who wish, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
