Warren F. Marriott 1930 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - On April 2, 2020, at the age of 89, Warren passed away at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on October 29, 1930, in Edmeston, NY, a son of Charles and Nora (Calder) Marriott. On October 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Miriam Drake, in West Winfield. He worked for Wheeler Construction and Remington Arms, until his retirement in 1990.
Warren is survived by his loving wife, Miriam; and their children, Kevin (Sue) Marriott, Lorie (Ed) Backus, Donna (Dominick) Tofolo and Denise Brown; his grandchildren, Ed Backus, II, Brad Backus, Kourtney Bullis, Kathy Brown, Todd Brown, Mike Backus, Kristen Combs, Julia Marriott and Kevin Marriott, Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Eddie Backus, III and Billy Backus. Warren also leaves his sisters, Louise Holmes, Emma O'Connor, Iva (Frank) Lewis and Beverly (Joseph) Szewczyk; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harry (Mary Jane) Drake, Clarissa Hoyland, David (Shirley) Drake, Ed (Kim) Drake, Patti (Darwin) Laymon and Don (Jody) Drake; along with several nieces and nephews; and two special friends of the family, Rina and Elizabeth Brown.
Warren was predeceased by his granddaughter, Lynda Light; his brothers, William, Melvin, Owen, John and Franklin; his sisters, Dorothy, Frances, Eleanor, Myra and Lorraine.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Hospice for their care of Warren and to The Federated Church of West Winfield, as well as to their neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Hospice and Palliative Care, or to The Federated Church of West Winfield.
A memorial service for Warren will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., West Winfield.
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020