Warren W. Simard 1950 - 2020
TRENTON - Warren W. Simard, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Warren was born on November 17, 1950, in Utica, the son of the late William and Genevieve (Lasota) Simard. He was a graduate of UFA. On August 20, 1977, Warren married Ida (Dolly) Sykes in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, a union of 43 years. He began his career in plumbing and heating in the family business, W.G. Simard, and later with Jay-K Lumber prior to retiring.
Surviving besides his wife, Dolly, are a son and daughter-in-law, Warren G. (Brie) Simard, Utica; daughter, Genevieve Simard, Barneveld; two sisters, Cynthia (Manning) Stern and Leatha Simard; brother, Arthur (Marie) Simard; beloved granddaughter who was the light of his life, Skylar; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-6 pm at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Warren's name may be made to a charity of your choice
