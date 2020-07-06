Wasily Matsukevich 1929 - 2020
CLINTON - Mr. Wasily Matsukevich, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Wasily was born September 29, 1929 in the village of Radkov, Belarus, the son of Solomeya Kuzmov and Philip Matsukevich. In 1943, the Matsukevich family was forced out of Belarus to a German labor camp to work. In 1945 when WWII ended, the family was placed in a displaced persons camp until 1950. Wasily joined the US Army in 1949 and automatically became a US citizen. He was a medic in the Korean War. After 4 years in the Army, he came to California where he worked on an orange farm. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Toledo, Ohio and worked in a car equipment manufacturing company until his retirement. In 2004 he came to Utica to the Lutheran Home, first in assisted living and then the nursing home.
Wasily was predeceased by his sisters, Anastasia Bakumenko, and Lidia Tkachenko; brothers, Vladimir Matsukevich, and Michael Matsukevich. He is survived by his sisters, Nina Fiorentino, and Maria Carnevale of Utica, NY; brother, Nicholas Matsukevich of San Clemente, CA; and many nieces and nephews living in the United States.
Wasily's funeral service will commence on Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 at St. John of Kronstadt Church. Interment, with Military honors conferred, will take place in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please take a moment to connect with Wasily's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary on our website.
Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
.