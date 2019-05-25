|
|
Wayne R. Smoulcey 1980 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Wayne R. Smoulcey, 38, of New Hartford, passed away on May 22, 2019, at home with his family and friends by his side after a long courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on September 13, 1980, in New Hartford, a son of Thomas Smoulcey, Sr. and the late Kathleen Elsenbeck Smoulcey. Wayne graduated from New Hartford High School in 1998 and later graduated from the Cazenovia Police Academy in 2005. On June 26, 2010, Wayne married the love of his life, Diane Auerbach, in the Hamilton College Chapel. Wayne started his career in law enforcement in 2006 with the Kirkland Police Department and in 2011 he transferred to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department on the Road Patrol Division, where he was currently employed.
Wayne gave many hours to the community he loved. He was currently serving as the Chief of the Willowvale Fire Company and began with the department in December of 1997. Wayne was very involved with both the fire and police organizations including, FASNY, Oneida County Fire Chiefs, New York State Fire Chiefs, New York State Deputy Sheriff's Association, Kurt B. Wyman PBA and New York State Fire Investigators.
Wayne loved to spend time at home. You'd typically find him outdoors working in the yard or in the garage working on his truck. However, his favorite way to spend his time was to spend it with his son, Ethan. Ethan had a way of bringing a smile to Wayne's face, even on the toughest of days.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; son, Ethan; father, Thomas Smoulcey, Sr. and his significant other, Joan Backman, of New Hartford; brothers, Thomas Smoulcey, Jr. and his wife, Maribeth, of Rome, Michael Smoulcey and his wife, Pamela, of Utica and Matthew Smoulcey, of New Hartford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Terry Auerbach, of Putnam Valley, NY; brother-in-law, Michael Auerbach and his wife, Kristen, of Peekskill, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Samir Desai, Windy Mitchell, RPA and all the office staff at Faxton Regional Cancer Center.
The funeral will be on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee St., Utica, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee St., Utica.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Believe 271 in memory of Wayne or a donation to the Smoulcey Children at www.friendsofwayne.com.
For online expression of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019