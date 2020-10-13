1/1
Wendi Leigh Stahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendi Leigh Stahl
FRANKFORT, NY - Wendi Leigh Stahl, 60, passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with her family by her side due to throat cancer.
Born in Ilion and raised and educated in Poland, NY, Wendi graduated with the Class of 1978. Wendi married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Willard J. Stahl on April 28, 1979, in Middleville. Wendi graduated from Herkimer BOCES nursing school in 1987 and dedicated her life to caring for others. Wendi loved to cook and host her friends and family. She especially loved Christmas. Before Wendi passed, she was working on finalizing her own cookbook.
Wendi is survived by two loving children, Jonathan Stahl, of Canton and Alexandra Stahl, of Barneveld; her mother, Sherry Boyd and stepfather, Norm, of Piseco; her father, James Busch and stepmother, Josephine, of Herkimer; four sisters, Penny Daley, of Texas, Tracie (Michael) Knapp, of Piseco, Jamie Busch, of Saratoga and Tiffany (Dan) Brown, of Herkimer.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at Higgins Bay Cemetery, Piseco, at a later time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Wendi's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
203 2nd Ave
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 894-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved