Wendi Leigh Stahl
FRANKFORT, NY - Wendi Leigh Stahl, 60, passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with her family by her side due to throat cancer.
Born in Ilion and raised and educated in Poland, NY, Wendi graduated with the Class of 1978. Wendi married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Willard J. Stahl on April 28, 1979, in Middleville. Wendi graduated from Herkimer BOCES nursing school in 1987 and dedicated her life to caring for others. Wendi loved to cook and host her friends and family. She especially loved Christmas. Before Wendi passed, she was working on finalizing her own cookbook.
Wendi is survived by two loving children, Jonathan Stahl, of Canton and Alexandra Stahl, of Barneveld; her mother, Sherry Boyd and stepfather, Norm, of Piseco; her father, James Busch and stepmother, Josephine, of Herkimer; four sisters, Penny Daley, of Texas, Tracie (Michael) Knapp, of Piseco, Jamie Busch, of Saratoga and Tiffany (Dan) Brown, of Herkimer.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at Higgins Bay Cemetery, Piseco, at a later time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Wendi's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
