|
|
Wesley Burette Tredway 1935 - 2019
SHERBURNE - Wesley Burette Tredway, 84, Lawrence-Hunsicker Rd., two doors from Heaven, passed away, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse.
He was born, May 29, 1935, to the late Charles and Martha Clausem Tredway of Smyrna, NY. Wesley was the youngest of four children. He was predeceased by two brothers and one sister: the late Everett and Emma Tredway, of Sherburne, the late Jesse "Jake" (1985) and Mildred Tredway, of Sherburne and the late Catherine and Robert Lloyd, of Earlville. He is survived by one niece and two nephews.
Wes attended Smyrna Elementary School and graduated from Sherburne Central School in 1954. He started working at TACO in his senior year and continued until it closed 30 years later. Welding was his profession and he opened West Hill Welding in 1980. He was recognized for his welding abilities far and wide.
Wes was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He enjoyed hunting in Idaho, Wyoming, Maine and Sherburne. He fished Alaska, five times, Mexico, Canada and the Finger Lakes.
Wesley married Linda Riggall on July 3, 1965. Together they had five children, Scott and Becky Tredway, of Smyrna, Sherri and Bob Rundell, of Sherburne, the late Jamie Thomas Tredway (1986), Chad Tredway, of Smyrna and Tracy Tredway Skinner, of Sherburne. His is also survived by five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Graveside Service, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 4 PM in West Hill Cemetery, Sherburne. Family is requesting everyone bring an empty shell casing and wear camo in memory of Wes. A Celebration of Life will follow at his home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to West Hill Cemetery, PO Box 523, Sherburne, NY 13460.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019