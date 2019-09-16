|
|
Wesley E. Bateson 1927 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Wesley E. Bateson, 92, of Whitesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on January 29, 1927, in Syracuse, NY, the son of James and Anna Mae (Butcher) Bateson. Wesley was a graduate of Minoa High School and then proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1944 - 1946. On July 17, 1948, he was united in marriage to Norma Crowell until her passing in March 1957. On August 18, 1962, Wesley was married to Dorothy Anna Hoppe at Assumption Church in Syracuse until her passing in August 2001. Wesley also had a 16 year relationship with a special friend and fiancee, Claudia A. Williams, until her passing in October 2018. He was employed in management with Kaman Industrial Technologies, the former Syracuse Bearing, until his retirement in 1992. Wesley was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, the Whitestown Vets Club, the Whitestown American Legion Post 1113 and the Yorkville VFW.
Wesley was an avid golfer and a member of Shamrock Golf and Country Club and also enjoyed bowling. Wesley was a devoted Buffalo Bills fan and a Syracuse basketball fan, whom he enjoyed watching with family and friends.
Surviving are his daughters, Jeanne (Joe) Piluso, Whitesboro, Jacqueline Bateson, Whitesboro and Susan Bateson, Utica; sons, Wayne (Jeanie) Bateson, TX, Thomas (Danielle) Bateson, New Hartford and Michael (Chris) Bateson, Brewerton; grandchildren, Heather, Amy, Matthew, Thomas, Zachary, Darian, Nicholas and Allie; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah, Eddie, Tessa and Olivia; sister, Arlene Neyhart; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marie and Alma; and brothers, Robert and James.
Wesley's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care and especially the Whitestown American Legion and Steward, DJ Moylan for their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. from St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Remembrances in Wesley's name may be made to the Whitestown American Legion Post 1113. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019