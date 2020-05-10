Wilbert (William) LaFlair 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Wilbert (William) LaFlair, 82, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Wilbert was born in Syracuse, on February 4, 1938, the son of Charles F. and Jean (Potts) LaFlair. William proudly served in the US Army, 11th Airborne from 1955-1958. He later served for 21 years in the Merchant Marines. At one time, William was employed as a chemist with Foster Paper Company, later as a tug boat Captain in Louisiana, a master carpenter in California, head foreman with Monday Company in Louisiana and an oil valve specialist with Atlanta Marine in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. He was also the owner of a shrimp boat "Twin Pennies", was a member and Chaplin of VFW post 6001 in Yorkville and a parishioner of the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, NY Mills.
Mr. LaFlair is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Mark Carey, of TN; one brother and sister-in-law, Henry C. and Marilyn LaFlair, of Yorkville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgia and Henry Ortiz, of FL, Richie Lyn and Fred Toland, of FL, Sherry and Steve Kolstad, of Rochester and Sandy and Tim Rumsey, of Rome; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, George Potts.
Due to recent health concerns, a Memorial Mass with be celebrated at a future date when circumstances permit.
Those wishing to make a donation in William's memory, please consider the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, 201 Main St., New York Mills, NY 13417
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
UTICA - Mr. Wilbert (William) LaFlair, 82, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Wilbert was born in Syracuse, on February 4, 1938, the son of Charles F. and Jean (Potts) LaFlair. William proudly served in the US Army, 11th Airborne from 1955-1958. He later served for 21 years in the Merchant Marines. At one time, William was employed as a chemist with Foster Paper Company, later as a tug boat Captain in Louisiana, a master carpenter in California, head foreman with Monday Company in Louisiana and an oil valve specialist with Atlanta Marine in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. He was also the owner of a shrimp boat "Twin Pennies", was a member and Chaplin of VFW post 6001 in Yorkville and a parishioner of the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, NY Mills.
Mr. LaFlair is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Mark Carey, of TN; one brother and sister-in-law, Henry C. and Marilyn LaFlair, of Yorkville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgia and Henry Ortiz, of FL, Richie Lyn and Fred Toland, of FL, Sherry and Steve Kolstad, of Rochester and Sandy and Tim Rumsey, of Rome; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, George Potts.
Due to recent health concerns, a Memorial Mass with be celebrated at a future date when circumstances permit.
Those wishing to make a donation in William's memory, please consider the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, 201 Main St., New York Mills, NY 13417
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.