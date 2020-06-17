Wilhelmina C. Younes
Wilhelmina C. Younes 1949 - 2020
UTICA - Wilhelmina C. Younes, 71, of Utica, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born on February 3, 1949, in Schenectady, NY, a daughter of the late Adam, Sr. and Henrietta Schrom Wrana and was also educated in Schenectady Schools. She married Elwin Younes on November 12, 1977 in New Hartford. Wilhelmina worked for St. Elizabeth Medical Center for 43 years in the laundry department.
She is survived by her husband, Elwin Younes; two sons, James Younes and his girlfriend, Kathryn Orisno and Anthony G. Younes; three brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
