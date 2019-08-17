|
|
William A. Bridge 1964 - 2019
WATERVILLE - William A. Bridge, 55, of Madison St., passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home, with his family at his side.
He was born January 17, 1964, in Utica, a son of the late Paul A., Sr., and Janet E. Southworth Bridge. A lifelong Waterville resident, he was a graduate of Waterville High School. On July 9, 1988, William married Donna M. Pritchard at the Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills, NY. Bill had worked for the Oneida County B.O.C.E.S. for fifteen years and then for the Mohawk Valley Health System, St. Luke's Campus, for over three years. He loved the outdoors, camping and sitting by the campfire.
He was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church in Waterville.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Donna; his children, Nicole Bridge and her son, Elijah William, Kayla Bridge and William C. "Billy" Bridge, all of Waterville; his mother-in-law, Jeannettee Maxam-DeLuca, of Rome; sisters, Naomi (Scott) Saville, of Waterville, and Veronica Lymon (Charlie Jones), of Brookfield; brothers, Paul A. Bridge, Jr. (Dana Dupree), of Bridgewater, George Bridge, of Waterville, Chris Bridge, of N. Brookfield, and Brian Bridge, of Deansboro; in-laws, Cathy Bridge, of Waterville, Joseph Lymon, of Bridgewater, and Ed and Lynette Pritchard, of New Hartford; a good friend, Kyle Starring, of Waterville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brian Pritchard, and two nephews, Alex Saville and Brady Bridge.
Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home (Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel), 210 E. Main St., Waterville, followed by burial in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville.
Friends are invited to call at the funeral home Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., prior to the service.
Contributions in his memory may be made to a local S.P.C.A. or animal rescue organization.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019