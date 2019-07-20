Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Brown and Judith Cooke Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Brown and Judith Cooke Brown Obituary
William A. Brown & Judith Cooke Brown
MURRELLS INLET, SC - William A. Brown, age 79, and Judith Cooke Brown, age 78, of Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of New Hartford, died earlier this spring. William died on April 2, 2019, and Judith died on June 11, 2019.
Bill worked and retired from Niagara Mohawk and Judith worked and retired from JC Penney.
They are survived by a daughter, Susan Brown and her significant other, Rick Burke; son, David Brown and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Amanda Sarson, Jimmy Wilcott, David Brown, Jr., and Daniel Brown; four great-grandchildren; a niece; and several nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, from 11:00 to 12:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care in memory of William and Judith.
For online expressions of sympathy, go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now