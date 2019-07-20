|
|
William A. Brown & Judith Cooke Brown
MURRELLS INLET, SC - William A. Brown, age 79, and Judith Cooke Brown, age 78, of Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of New Hartford, died earlier this spring. William died on April 2, 2019, and Judith died on June 11, 2019.
Bill worked and retired from Niagara Mohawk and Judith worked and retired from JC Penney.
They are survived by a daughter, Susan Brown and her significant other, Rick Burke; son, David Brown and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Amanda Sarson, Jimmy Wilcott, David Brown, Jr., and Daniel Brown; four great-grandchildren; a niece; and several nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, from 11:00 to 12:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care in memory of William and Judith.
For online expressions of sympathy, go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019