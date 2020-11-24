William A. Dyer 1927 - 2020
HARRISBURG, PA - William A. Dyer, age 92, from Legend of Lititz, passed away on November 21st, 2020 from natural causes.
Bill was born in Utica, NY, on December 27, 1927 and was the son of the late Clarence and Nina (Kutner) Dyer. He was a US Navy Veteran (1945-1947) and served aboard the U.S.S. carrier, Siboney. On November 21, 1953, Bill married Joan Marie Lynch of Brooklyn, NY, in St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, NY. He was a devoted Catholic.
Bill received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and worked for General Electric, Utica, NY, for 35 years as a Design and Project Engineer, primarily in the Missile Guidance and Space Engineering Sections.
He was a member of Council #189 of the Knights of Columbus and Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity at Purdue.
Bill was loved by all who came into contact with him and will be fondly remembered for his kindness, compassion and his great sense of humor.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joan, formerly of Utica, NY and presently at Legend of Lititz; daughter, Carol and son-in-law, Robert Frye, of Lititz, PA; and son, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Jill Dyer, of Chapel Hill, NC. In addition, they have four grandchildren, Kelly Frye Hawk (wife of Brian Hawk) of Mars, PA, Lindsey Frye, of Lancaster, Elizabeth Dyer, of Ottawa, KS and Brooks Dyer of Chapel Hill, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Evan Hawk, of Mars, PA. Bill is also survived by a sister, Mary Riley, of Utica, NY; brother, Michael Dyer (Deborah), of Whitesboro, NY and Florida; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Dyer and Madeline Dyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Billy, in 1966; brothers, John and James Dyer; and sister, Joan and her husband, George Foley.
At Bill's request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510.
There will be a private service at St. James in Lititz and he will be interred in Whitesboro, NY, at a later date.
