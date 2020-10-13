William A. Geist, Sr. 1943 - 2020
CAMDEN - William A. Geist, Sr., 77, of Camden, passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Born in Chicago, IL, on August 25, 1943, he was a son of the late William F. and Berenice (Puljanowski) Geist. In 1960, at the age of 17, he joined the United States Navy and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1980. On December 26, 1964, he was united in marriage to Nellie Goodrich, a blessed union of over 55 years.
Bill went to work as a field engineer for General Dynamics and spent 25 years there before finally retiring.
He enjoyed playing golf and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs. He liked to travel and camped all over country and looked forward to attending the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico. He collected Star Trek memorabilia, Disney things, especially Grumpy items and he had a love of John Deere equipment. He also loved to ride snowmobiles, visiting with family and friends, especially his late neighbor and good buddy, Paul Hurlbut.
Surviving besides his loving wife, Nellie, is a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Michael Flint; two sons, William Geist, Jr. (Jill Avalos) and Timothy Geist; two brothers, Harlan (Sue) Geist and Ralph Geist; seven grandchildren, Shane (Autumn), Rachel (Corey), Jacob, Joshua, John, Jarrett and Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Titan and Brooklyn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by an infant brother, William F. Geist, Jr.; and his canine companion, Zelda.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19th at 10:30 a.m. at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden. Interment, with Military Honors, will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday, October 18th from 2-5:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home at one time, everyone must wear a face covering upon entering and proper social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com
