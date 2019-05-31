|
|
William A. Murphy 1951 - 2019
CLINTON - William A. Murphy, 68, of Clinton and formerly of Marcy, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on May 17, 1951, in Utica, son of Gertrude Snyder Murphy and the late William J. Murphy. Bill graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1969 and HCCC in 1971. On October 6, 1979, Bill married the love of his life, Diane Inserra, at St. Thomas Church in New Hartford. Bill was the Operations Manager for the US District Court in Utica, retiring in 2004. Bill was well respected by his fellow co-workers, along with the attorneys and judges at the Courthouse.
He served in many positions with the Maynard Fire Department and was an active member for over forty years. Bill loved the outdoors, especially when he was boating and fishing. His passion was softball and he played numerous seasons in the Utica Muny League and the firemen's league. He was also an avid fan of the NY Giants and the NY Yankees.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Murphy, of Clinton; daughter, Andrea (Justin) Mucitelli, of Horseheads; son, Chris (Deanna) Murphy, of VA; special furry friends, Rocky and Tucker; mother, Gertrude Murphy; sister, Kim (John) Trinkaus; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna (Don) Rixford, Mark (Theresa) Inserra, Michael (Christine) Inserra, Robert Inserra, Kathleen (Brian) Smith, Maria (Tim) Irwin, Patty (Chris) Keeler and Amy (Joe) Rosato; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by two special cousins who were very supportive, Joe (Debbie) Pecorello and Dick (Marie) Murphy; and many close friends. He was predeceased by his loving father and mother-in-law, Salvatore and Maria Inserra; and nephew, AJ Keeler.
Bill's family would like to offer a special thank you to the caregivers, Mary Tubia, Dale, Sheri, Monica, Robert, Kylie, Joan, Tammy and Henry and the staff at Hospice Palliative Care, for all the special care and comfort given to Bill.
The funeral will be on Monday at 9:30 at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the following organizations in memory of Bill: Hospice & Palliative Care, Maynard Fire Department or New Hartford Fire Department.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 31 to June 1, 2019