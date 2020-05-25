William "Bill" B. Schultz 1929 - 2020
UTICA - William (Bill) B. Schultz, 90, passed peacefully on May 23, 2020 departing this world for the Kingdom of Heaven.
Born in Utica, on December 20, 1929, Bill was the son of George and Alice Burns Schultz. Upon graduating from TR Proctor High School, Bill was proud to serve his country with honor. He is a United States Veteran of the Korean War, assigned to the oldest outfit of the US Army-3rd Infantry Regiment. After graduating from special training, he was assigned to the National Honor Guard stationed in Washington, DC. His drill team appeared on Broadway and the Dinah Shore Show with Tony Martin and Lucille Ball. Bill was discharged with full military honors.
On June 27, 1953, Bill wed the former Lucille Way with whom he shared a marriage blessed with 66 precious years of happiness and love.
Bill was employed with Bendix until his retirement. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf. A devoted family man, he especially cherished our annual family camping trips to Fish Creek Ponds in the Adirondacks which was a Schultz family tradition for Bill even as a youngster.
Surviving Bill are his children and their spouses, Lucy and Larry Derdzinski, Deerfield, Alice and Christopher Flynn, Deerfield, William and MaryAnn Schultz, Oswego, Walter and Lynette Lavallee Schultz, VA and Charles and Elizabeth Schultz, Utica; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Way, Angela Schultz and Grace Schultz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Ceil; his sisters, Fran and Marg; and his brothers, George and Ed.
Remembrances in Bill's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
In keeping with the directives of the CDC and NYS Funeral Director's Association, funeral services will be private. Those wishing to express their condolences to Bill's family may do so on the funeral home website, www.mmknfd.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.