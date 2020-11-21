1/1
Rev. William C. Cahill
Rev. William C. Cahill 1935 - 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Rev. William Cowan Cahill, 85, of Saratoga Springs, NY and formerly of Hamilton, NY, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Teresian House Nursing Home, Albany, NY.
He was born May 30, 1935, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Richard W., II and Gertrude Irene Biel Cahill and was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. He graduated from St. Andrew's and St. Bernard's Universities, Rochester and Theological College, Washington, DC. He was ordained on May 20, 1961. Father Cahill served several parishes including Skaneateles, Syracuse, Fayetteville, Utica, Canastota and Rome. He obtained a graduate counseling degree from Syracuse University. He was the Pastor of St. Mary's Church, Hamilton, from 1978 until 1988 and then served as Chaplain for the Oneida Correctional Facility for 25 years until retiring in 2007.
He was a resident of Saratoga Springs for many years and also Marco Island, FL. He loved spending time with his brother and family skiing in Sun Valley and Oregon, as well as going to the Saratoga racetrack. He enjoyed reading and working out in the gym.
Surviving are his brother, Richard W. Cahill, III and wife, Sandra, of CA; brother-in-law, Charles Roy Baker, of FL; nieces and nephews, Richard W. (Kathryn) Cahill, IV; Steven Cahill; Anne (Hunter) Hansen, all of CA; great-nieces and nephews, Creighton Cahill; Troy and Scarlett Hansen, all of CA; David and Christopher Baker, of GA and Kimberly Baker, of FL; and many cousins. He is also survived by his close friends, Edmund B. and Carol Wutzer, of Loudonville, NY.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Cahill Baker and Beverly Theresa Cahill; and a nephew, Jeff Baker.
The Mass of Resurrection for Father Cahill at St. Mary's Church, Hamilton, was private, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hamilton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
