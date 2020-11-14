William Charles Van Winkle, Jr. 1934 - 2020
CLIFTON PARK - William Charles Van Winkle, Jr., of Clifton Park, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Born and raised in Utica, Bill was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Utica College. On August 24, 1957, Bill married Nancy Canter, of New Hartford and raised two children, Nancy, of Clifton Park and William, III, of Central Valley.
As a child, Bill loved spending summers with his father at his grandparent's farm in Camden. There, he developed his love of fishing and hunting, which he carried throughout his life. Bill was an avid golfer and an Edison Club member for over 25 years. Bill also loved basketball and coaching Little League Baseball.
Bill was employed by General Electric for 33 years and worked in Utica, Hudson Falls and Schenectady. He finished his career with Argo Turboserve.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Vaughn, of Utica; his sister, Barbara Grogan, of Rome; and his wife, Nancy. He is survived by his children, Nancy and William, III, (Jeannette); and his grandson, Andrew.
Bill enjoyed travel and numerous family vacations at Disney World. He loved his family, friends, home and family pets and will be truly missed by all.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the spring when social distancing can be more easily accommodated. Bill will be buried with family, in Green Lawn Cemetery, in New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Bill's favorite charities, Special Olympics
, https://www.specialolympics.org/
, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 200363604
Please express on-line condolences, by visiting gordoncemerick funeralhome.com
