William D. Koren 1938 - 2020

DEANSBORO - William D. Koren, passed away on May 16, 2020, at the age of 82.

Born April 15, 1938, in Clayville, son of Felix and Ester (Skenberg) Koren, Bill was a 1957 graduate of Waterville Central School. At age 11, he and his parents moved to Deansboro and bought the Deansboro Hotel in 1950. His mother ran the hotel until she passed away in 1960. In 1961, he married Carol Barker and together they operated the Deansboro Hotel until 2001. After retirement from the hotel, Bill worked for the town until 2017. He was a volunteer firefighter and fire policeman for the Deansboro Fire Department. He was also a member of the Freemasons for many years and belonged to the Marshall Historical Society.

Predeceased by his parents, his infant child and brother, Robert, Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Ann Koren; his children William Koren, of Albany and Timothy (Cindy) Koren, of Clinton; grandchildren, Kraig (Sarah), Joseph, Jonathan, Olivia and Adam; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Emma and Kyle; as well as his beloved nieces, Chrissy, Debbie, Charlie and Cindy, from FL. He will also be missed by his loving dog, Joey.

Private services will be held for immediate family. He will be buried in Deansboro Cemetery.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.



