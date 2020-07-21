William D. Smith 1950 - 2020
ROME - William D. Smith, 70, of Rome, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Grand of Rome.
He was born in Rome on June 2, 1950, a son of the late Wilbur and Lillian (Albrecht) Smith. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from SUNY-Albany.
Bill worked, for many years, at Oneida County Community Action, Utica.
He was a member of St. Peter's Church, Rome.
He loved to read, especially science fiction and mysteries.
Bill is survived by one sister, Carol Smith; two brothers, James (Nadine) Smith and Patrick (Julie) Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Donna, Nancy and Kathy; and a brother, David.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
