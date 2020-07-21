1/1
William D. Smith
1950 - 2020
ROME - William D. Smith, 70, of Rome, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Grand of Rome.
He was born in Rome on June 2, 1950, a son of the late Wilbur and Lillian (Albrecht) Smith. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from SUNY-Albany.
Bill worked, for many years, at Oneida County Community Action, Utica.
He was a member of St. Peter's Church, Rome.
He loved to read, especially science fiction and mysteries.
Bill is survived by one sister, Carol Smith; two brothers, James (Nadine) Smith and Patrick (Julie) Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Donna, Nancy and Kathy; and a brother, David.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nunn and Harper Funeral Home Inc
418 N George St
Rome, NY 13440
3153378500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
so sorry to see Bill passed away.
I worked with him at Oneida County and he was always a great co worker and friend.
Prayers for him and his family.
Gracelyn DiNitto
Coworker
