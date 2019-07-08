|
William E. Tanner 1926 - 2019
Former NY Telephone Co. Employee
NEW HARTFORD/SYRACUSE - William Elbert Tanner, 92, formerly of New Hartford, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, on July 7, 2019.
Bill was born in Frankfort, NY, on September 3, 1926, son of Elbert Ray Tanner and Elizabeth Catherine Lindsay Tanner. He attended Utica schools and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1944. He enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Portsmouth, CL 102. After World War II, he co-ran a grocery delivery business in the Utica/New Hartford area. On March 7, 1948, he married Evelyn B. Bohling at South Congregational Church, Utica, a loving union of 71 years. Bill and Evie moved to New Hartford in 1951, where they raised their family and remained until 2019, when they relocated to the Fayetteville/Manlius area.
Bill was employed by the New York Telephone Co., later NYNEX, as a Lineman and Switchman, retiring in 1985 after 36 years of service. He was a member of CWA Local 1126 and bowled, for many years, with their league at the Pin-O-Rama Bowling Alley. Bill enjoyed spending time with family and taking care of his yard and home and mall-walking with his wife and friends. He was an airplane enthusiast and collector, attending many airshows at Griffiss AFB in Rome. He also enjoyed fishing, football, baseball and SU Basketball. He and wife, Evie, took many trips and cruises together in their retirement.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Betty; sisters, Elizabeth Tanner Marshall and Elberta Tanner Wyckoff Little; and his first-born child, an infant son. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Evelyn, of Manlius; three children, Sandra (Ken) Walcyk, Manlius, Eric Tanner, Las Vegas, NV and Tamara (Larry) Krauss, Brookfield; five grandchildren, Sarah Walcyk, Manlius, Richelle Tanner, Fairfax, VA, Katrina Tanner, Hudson, OH, Joel D'Agostino, Deansboro and Kyle D'Agostino, Clinton; and one great-grandchild, Ayla D'Agostino.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. Interment will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park, State Rt. 12, Clinton.
Please consider a donation in Bill's memory to Spring Farm CARES, 3364 State Rt. 12, Clinton, NY 13323 or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 8 to July 9, 2019