William E. "Bill" Waterman 1939 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
WESTMORELAND/CLINTON - William E. "Bill" Waterman, 79, a resident of the Katherine Luther RHC & RC, Clinton, formerly of Westmoreland, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the home with his family by his side.
Bill was born on December 8, 1939, in Utica, the son of Edwin and Helen (Burns) Waterman. He was raised and educated in Utica. Bill went on to serve his country with the US Army. Upon returning from service, he was employed with Special Metals in New Hartford, from where he retired. On April 1, 1966, Bill married Phyllis Bernhardt in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, sharing a union of over 53 years. Bill was a member of the New Hartford American Legion Post 1376, a member of the Utica Maennerchor and a member of Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. He was also a beekeeper and in his younger years, enjoyed raising his horses. Bill loved stopping at the Pale Horse or the New Hartford American Legion and having a beer with his buddies.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Waterman, Westmoreland; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and John M. Smith, Deansboro, Kathleen and Keith Brittell, New Hartford and Jessica and Peter Pagliaro, Westmoreland; a daughter-in-law (whom he loved as a daughter), Donna Waterman, Westmoreland; cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Steven (Rachel), and Hans Smith, Kevin, Kayla (fiancé, Zachary Ward) and Kyle Brittell, Angelina, Pietro and Giovanni Pagliaro, Gianna and Kali Waterman; and one great-grandchild, Levi David Smith. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Milioto, Syracuse and Peg Waterman, Utica; a brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Peggy Waterman. Bill was predeceased by his son, David, in 2012; five sisters, Clare Calogero, Ann Hardiman, Colleen Reagan, Paula Cummings and Helen Reese; three brothers, George, Peter and Mark Waterman.
Mr. Waterman's funeral will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at the Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Kirkland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Home, 10 East Park Row, Clinton, from 9 - 11 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass.
Those wishing may donate to the New Hartford American Legion Post 1376 or to the Katherine Luther RHC & RC in Bill's memory.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Katherine Luther RHC & RC, especially the Saul Unit, with and extra special thank you to Wendy for the care and compassion given to Bill and his family during his stay.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019