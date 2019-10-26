|
|
Dr. William Edward Frank 1935 - 2019
FOREST, VA - Dr. William Edward Frank, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1935 in Utica, NY son of the late Joseph J. Frank and Mary E. Heintz Frank. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Frank, Rosella Siegenthaler, Eleanor Frank and Joseph Frank. Survivors include one sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Frank; four children, Ann Lucado, Chuck Frank, Heidi Chew (Greg Chew) and Greg Frank; six grandchildren, Will Lucado, Elizabeth Chew, Jonathan Chew, Thomas Chew, Joshua Frank and Joseph Frank. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews who held a very special place in his heart.
Dr. Frank was a retired Orthopedic Surgeon who served his county in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, serving as an Orthopedic Surgeon while stationed in Japan. Following his active duty tour, he served for a number of years in the Air Force Reserve. He graduated from LeMoyne College in 1957, studied pre-med at Adelphi University and graduated from Marquette Medical School in 1962. He was an avid photographer who loved to collect things, especially fine art. He enjoyed boating on the lake, cooking (and helping others to cook). He was a grand storyteller and is also described as a real trickster.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Michael D. McCarron, KCHS officiating. An inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. A Month's Mind Requiem Mass will be offered at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Utica, New York on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. His cousin, Fr. Dan Heintz, will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cancer Center Patient Support Fund, c/o Care Centra Foundation, 1920 Atherholt Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019