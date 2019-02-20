|
William Erwin Lamb
HUBBARDSVILLE - William Erwin Lamb, 94, of Route 12, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
Surviving are his children, Dorrance W. Lamb, of Rochester, Stephen J. Lamb, of Sterling, VA and Bruce Lamb, of Silver Springs, MD; stepchildren, Richard, Jr. and Annette Davie, of Liverpool, Judith and John Hertline, of Westmoreland, R. Bradley and Marion Davie, of Deansboro and Randy Davie, of Bath; seventeen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the East Hamilton United Methodist Church. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in the Graham Cemetery at a later date.
Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019