|
|
William Erwin Lamb 1924 - 2019
HUBBARDSVILLE - William Erwin Lamb, 94, of Route 12, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
He was born on October 4, 1924, in Hubbardsville, a son of George and Olive Brainard Lamb. He was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, St. Johnsbury, VT, and the Long Island Agricultural College in Farmingdale, NY. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Paratroopers, 17th Airborne Division, during WW II in the European Theater. Along with his father, Erwin operated a dairy and cash crop farm in Hubbardsville for 27 years. He had also been a salesman for the Thompson and Johnson Equipment Co. in East Syracuse for seventeen years. On March 17, 1982, Erwin married Janice Nixon in Hamilton. She predeceased him on February 19, 2011.
Erwin was an active and dedicated member of his community. He was a member of the East Hamilton Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, financial secretary and usher, a member of the Hubbardsville Fire Department, he was a Hubbardsville Fire Commissioner and a member of the Southern Madison County Ambulance Co. He served as treasurer and trustee of the Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville, for fifty years, was on the Town of Hamilton Planning Board for twenty years, the Town of Hamilton Zoning Board of Appeals for twenty years and the Madison County Planning Board for eight years.
Surviving are his children, Dorrance W. Lamb, of Rochester, Stephen J. Lamb, of Sterling, VA, and Bruce Lamb, of Silver Springs, MD; stepchildren, Richard, Jr., and Annette Davie, of Liverpool, Judith and John Hertline, of Westmoreland, R. Bradley and Marion Davie, of Deansboro, and Randy Davie, of Bath; seventeen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Walker.
Funeral services were held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the East Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Interment with Military Honors will be in the Graham Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the East Hamilton Methodist Church, PO Box 771, Hubbardsville, NY 13355 or to SOMAC, 86 Lebanon St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019