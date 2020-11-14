William F. Cheseboro 1931 - 2020
THENDARA - William F. Chesebro, 88, of Thendara, died peacefully at his home on August 7, 2020.
He was born on August 18, 1931 in Sherrill, NY. He was the son of Clarence and Augusta Roden Chesebro. He was a graduate of Sherrill High School.
Bill served honorably in combat in Korea with the United States Marine Corps from 1947 to 1950. He received The Purple Heart medal and the Korean Service medal for his heroism. After an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps Bill joined the New York State police. He was a sergeant in Troop D and served his community for 20 years until his retirement.
Bill married his nextdoor neighbor and high school sweetheart, Ruby May Barnes. They were married for 60 years prior to her passing. They spent their youth hiking and camping in the Adirondack Mountains. They loved the area so much that they built their home and raised their five children in Thendara. Bill was an outdoorsman and Ruby was a naturalist. They made sure that their children were taught a love of nature and the importance of respecting the environment.
As a passionate outdoorsman, Bill became an Adirondack guide while also serving as a trooper. After retiring from the New York State Police, he drove a trail packer for the town of Webb. He was also a caretaker within the Adirondack League Club and, for many years, he was a Boy Scout troop leader. He also served as the commander of the Old Forge VFW.
William was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clarence Junior; his grandson, Michael; and his wife, Ruby.
He is survived by his children, Michael L. Chesebro, Robin C. Schuttenberg, William R. Chesebro, Shawn Chesebro and Sandra C. Barrett, his sister-in-law, Pamela Pearson; and former daughter-in-law, Beverly Chesebro.
Bill will be missed not only by his family, but also by his many friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bill Chesebro's name to either the Old Forge Historical society or the Old Forge volunteer ambulance.
A special thank you to Bill Rockhill and Daniel Hoepfl for the assistance and support during dad's final months. We also thank the volunteer ambulance crew who never failed to be there. We are so thankful for your compassion and dedication.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.