William G. Reed, Sr. 1929 - 2020
UTICA - William G. Reed, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
Bill was born on April 2, 1929, in Yorkville, the son of Levi and Laura (Washburn) Reed. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On May 12, 1951, Bill married Jeanette Bernice Tobiczyk in St. Mary's Church, a blessed union of 69 years. Bill was a machinist for Kelsey Hayes for over 40 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill enjoyed many summers at the St. Lawrence River with his family and friends. His favorite hobby was working in his garden.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Jeanette; son and daughter-in-law, William, Jr. and Deborah Reed, Whitesboro; grandchildren, Kristen Reed, Rochester, Brian and Kristin Reed, Rochester; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Emilia.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, services will be private for the family.
Remembrances in Bill's name may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society (www.stevens-swan.org/donate
).
Bill's family would like to thank the Old Forge Unit of the Masonic Care Community for the care and compassion shown to him during his stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.