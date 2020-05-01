William George Sheppard 1938 - 2020
ILION - William George Sheppard, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer.
Bill was born on June 14, 1938, in Utica; he was the son of the late Harold and Winifred (Pritchard) Sheppard. He was a graduate of Ilion Schools, MVCC and SUNY Oswego. On July 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to the former Jessie C. Eberle.
He was a teacher in the Utica School System and was an Adjunct Professor at MVCC until retiring several years ago. After retirement, Bill remained very active, having worked as a manager and engineer at several local companies, including Martin Reel Co., Mohawk, where he received a patent for a fishing reel he designed. His most recent job was with Orion Bus Industries, where he worked for 16 years. He also enjoyed Big Band music and motorcycles and owned and operated Sheppard's Cycle Shop for many years. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Mohawk and the BMW Motorcycle Club.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Jessie, of Herkimer; a son, William J. and his wife, Varinya Sheppard, of New Hartford; a daughter, Connie and her husband, Tom Giordano, of Herkimer; a sister, Gail Jay, of Cold Brook; his grandchildren, Bryn and Justin Albro, Tyler and Morgan Sheppard, Christina Ferrucci and her fiancé, John Deschambeau and Michael Ferrucci; step- grandchildren, Anthony and Alexandra Giordano; one great-grandchild, Finn Albro and one on the way, Emerson Albro; as well as many special cousins.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines Bills funeral service will be private. Interment will be in the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion.
Friends are asked to please consider memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 St. Rt. 5S Mohawk, NY 13407.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.