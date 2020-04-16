Home

William H. Bass


1960 - 2020
William H. Bass Obituary
William H. Bass 1960 - 2020
EAST HERKIMER - William Henry Bass, age 59, husband of Jan (Trivedi) Bass, passed on April 14, 2020 in his home.
He worked as a General Contractor and owned and operated Trivedi Construction Company, Herkimer, for the past fifteen years.
He is survived by his devoted wife of seventeen years, Jan; his daughter, Jacqualine Ackler and her husband, Miles, of Kure Beach, NC; his sons, William Bass and his husband, Umair, of Syracuse, Joshua Bass, of Herkimer, and Toby Hayes, of Clark Mills; his mother, Ruth, of East Herkimer; four brothers, David Bass and his wife, Karen, of East Herkimer, Arthur Bass, of Little Falls, Duane Bass and his wife, Shirley, of North Augusta, SC and Bernard Bass, of Little Falls; four sisters, Julia Lyon and her husband, Daryl, Valerie Gressler and her husband, Christopher, all of Dolgeville, Ruth Avery and her fiancé, John, of Hinckley Lake and Carrie Bass, of Utica; a sister-in-law, Colleen Bass, of East Herkimer; three grandchildren, Isaiah Voorhees, of Herkimer, Ryleigh and Cameron Ackler, both of Kure Beach, NC; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his father, William was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel Bass, Everett Bass, IV and Jason Bass.
His family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to friends, Jessica Manieri, Sherry Farrington, Isabella Stone, Michelle Carney and Sarah Sugden. Their love and support provided comfort to Bill and his family through these difficult times.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Francis deSales Church at a later time and date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Online condolences at www.fennerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
