|
|
William H. Slater, Sr. 1939 - 2019
Parole Officer for Over 30 Years
NEW SMYRNA BEACH/OLD FORGE – William H. Slater, Sr., 80, passed away on December 22, 2019, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Bill was born on March 2, 1939, to the late George and Helena Slater. His first work experience occurred when he accompanied his older brother and neighbors bean picking as a young boy. Thereafter he worked as a paperboy for the OD, a pinsetter at Sunset Bowling Alley, a stock boy at Litchman's Grocery and Grand Union, a summer worker at the West End Brewery, with Permastone Construction and for a number of years as a psychiatric aide at Utica State Hospital. After graduating from Utica College, he was briefly employed by the Oneida County Probation Office and the NYS Division for Youth. In 1968, he was sworn in as an NYS Parole Officer. Bill worked in Utica and Syracuse as a Senior Parole Officer for over 30 years. At the time of his retirement in 1994, he was the Senior Parole Officer in charge of the Utica office.
Bill always told his children that honest work built character and self- esteem regardless of how humble the work might be. He believed a day of work was better than a day on welfare.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, golfing, skiing and building and flying model airplanes.
He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Joan Turner; children, William H., Jr. and Celesta Centro Slater and her son, Jacob Reed; Keith and Lisa Henriques-Slater and their sons, Alec and Connor Slater, Gina and Warren Costantine and their children, Justin, Sydney, Hannah, and W. Slater. Bill also leaves very close friends, Dick and Carol Sears. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Linda D. Slater; brothers, John (Jack) and Robert Slater.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's/St. Anthony's Church, 3372 Oneida St., Chadwicks. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bill's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020