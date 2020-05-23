William H. Uffelman 1948 - 2020
WHITESBORO - William H. Uffelman, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.
William was born in Harrisburg, PA, on February 16, 1948, to the late William and Arlene (Drennen) Uffelman. He was educated in Whitesboro, where he attended Whitesboro High School. Mr. Uffelman was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving with the U.S. Army and was a member of Faith In Christ Fellowship, Chadwicks.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Candace "Candy" and Peter Leonard, of Whitesboro; a brother, Jeffrey Uffelman; and several cousins including, Julie Miller, of PA. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Karl Uffelman.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
The family would like to thank his many special friends, especially acknowledging Mike Dougherty and Jim Countryman, for their continuous support.
To view Bill's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.