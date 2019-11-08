|
|
William Hugh Marriott 1937 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - William Hugh Marriott, 82, of New Hartford, died, November 7, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born, May 22, 1937, in Clearfield, PA and was educated at Milton Hershey Academy. He served in the US Air Force stationed in Alaska.
William married Jeanette Cesari, in 2002, in Rome, NY.
He retired after 37 years as an Electrician with Revere Copper and Brass in Rome.
William was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannette, of New Hartford; his son, William (Peggy) Palaka, of Blossvale; stepson, Brian (Jennifer) McCann, of New Hartford, and stepdaughter, Nadine (Tim) Jones, Indiana; his grandchildren, Amy Palaka Rutledge, Keith Palaka, Robert McCann, who was his railroad buddy and Brandon Jones. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Alfred.
The family wishes to thank the Sixth Floor Staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for all of their care and support for William and his family.
Calling hours are, Monday, from 2-4 PM, at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Private interment will take place, Tuesday, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Rome, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Suzie's Seatz, that provides comfortable chairs to cancer patients, c/o Peggy Palaka, 3314 McConnellsville Rd., Blossvale, NY 13308.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019