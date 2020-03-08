|
William Huther 1934 - 2020
SKANEATELES - William Frederick Huther, of Skaneateles, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was in one of his favorite places, Sanibel Island, Florida, enjoying time with his wife and family when he passed away.
Born in Utica, NY, on December 9, 1934, he lived in both Hamilton, NY and Auburn, NY. Bill graduated from Auburn East High School in 1952 and Colgate University in 1956. While at Colgate, William played basketball, baseball and track and was a teammate on the 1955 baseball team that played in the College World Series in Omaha, NE. The following year, Bill returned to Colgate and received a Master of Arts Degree.
William served in the U.S. Army First Division (The Big Red One) in Fort Riley, KS and Baumholder, Germany. William became a Guidance Counselor at Auburn High School in 1970, where he had a profound impact on the lives of generations of Auburn students until his retirement in 1994. Bill often said that teaching was "caught, not taught" and there were no truer words to describe how he treated his work.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Cornelia Huther, of Auburn and Hamilton, NY and Tavares, FL; and grand-nephew, Graham Murphy, of Liverpool, NY.
Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years Carol; daughter, Erika (Jason) Clark and grandchildren, Leah, Jackson and Tabor, of Marcellus, NY; son, Kevin (Christina) Huther and grandchildren, William, Petra and Lukas, of Medfield, MA; exchange daughter, Kaisa (Jari) Kortesoja and their children, Eeva, Eero and Aune, of Pori, Finland; sister-in-law, Susan Bobbett, of Saratoga Springs, NY; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on March 9th at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E. John Gavras Center, 182 North Street, Auburn, NY 13021, www.gavrascenter.com and the John Dau Foundation, 97 East Genesee St., Skaneateles, NY 13152, www.johndaufoundation.org.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020