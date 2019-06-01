|
William J. "Billy" Burns, Jr. 1960 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. William J. "Billy" Burns, Jr., age 59, passed away unexpectedly after a long illness on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Born in Utica on March 7, 1960, William was the son of the late William J. Sr. and Della Marie (Zupkas) Burns. Raised and educated locally, he attended Utica Free Academy. A veteran of the United States Army, Billy served his country as a paratrooper with the US Army/82nd Airborne Division as a combat engineer and demolitions expert during the late 70's and early 80's. After completing his Military service, he worked for several years in Galveston, Texas as a longshoreman prior to returning to the Utica area to be with his mother during her long, courageous battle with cancer. Billy remained in the area and worked locally for several years in the construction field before his final employment at the Utica Department of Public Works as a Heavy Duty Equipment Operator.
Billy is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Robert Jones of Whitesboro. His sister, Donna Tanner preceded him on March 26, 2015. He also leaves his brothers and their loved ones, Christopher "Chris" Burns Lt./UPD Ret. and Tricia Ingalls, James "Jimmy" Burns UFD/Ret. and Deborah Seeber, and Joseph and Kimberley Burns; brother-in-law, Brian Tanner; nieces and nephews, Megan and Robert Slater, Savannah Burns, Christopher Burns Jr.; Dawn and Aaron Culver, Brandon Jones; Shelby Burns; Daniel and Lavina Tanner, Brionna Tanner, and Ryan Tanner; special aunts and uncles, Katherine "Aunt Kaka" Dubinsky and Dick Naegele, and Richard and Edna Zupkas; and special longtime friends, Julianne Burns, Mark Sokolowski, and Bob Tenbrink; and his feline companion of 10 years "Wac".
The family sends a special thank you to Billy's longtime friend and companion Betty Broadbent for her many years of compassion and devoted attention to Billy, especially during his long illness.
The family honored and commemorated Billy's life at a private gathering. Funeral services and Interment in Kirkland Cemetery with Military Honors conferred will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019