William J. Schmidt 1940 - 2020UTICA - William J. Schmidt, 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.Bill was born on June 12, 1940, in Utica, the son of Herbert and Carolyn (Williams) Schmidt. He served in the US Army Reserves. On August 9, 1985, Bill married Georgia Fitzsimmons. She passed away on February 7, 2016. He was a courier with HSBC and Velocity Express prior to retiring in 2006.Bill played Santa, for many years, for local charities and will be also be remembered for his love of Lawrence Welk music. He was an amazing husband, father and uncle.Surviving is his sister, Carolyn "Sue" Burney, New Hartford; brother, Herbert Schmidt, Jr. and his wife, Jeanne, Marcy; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his son, Henry Platt Schmidt.Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery with his beloved wife, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bill's name may be made to Frankfort Center Volunteer Fire Dept.Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.