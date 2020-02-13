Home

Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
William J. Wilcox Sr.


1945 - 2020
William J. Wilcox Sr. Obituary
William J. Wilcox, Sr. 1945 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Mr. William J. "Big Bill" Wilcox, Sr., age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of his home with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be held Saturday (tomorrow) from 2-4 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. William's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the funeral home with Military Honors conferred.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
