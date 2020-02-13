|
William J. Wilcox, Sr. 1945 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Mr. William J. "Big Bill" Wilcox, Sr., age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of his home with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be held Saturday (tomorrow) from 2-4 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. William's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the funeral home with Military Honors conferred.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020