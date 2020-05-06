William John McGowan, II 1949 - 2020
MARCY - William J. McGowan, II, 71, of Marcy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on February 7, 1949, in Boston, MA, a son of the late William J. and Florence M. (Murphy) McGowan. He graduated from the University of Maryland and the Defense Language Institute, Monterey, CA, as a Korean linguist. In 1995, in Marcy, NY, he was united in marriage to Sharon Eghigian, a blessed union of 25 years.
A decorated Vietnam veteran, he served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps in the Intelligence Field as an Interrogator from 1967 to 1988, attaining the rank of MSGT. After retiring from the USMC, he served on the faculty of the Mohawk Valley Community College.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, the Marine Corps League, Veteran of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans. He proudly served the as Commandant of the NYS Marine Corps and volunteered countless hours to honor veterans and their families. In his free time, he enjoyed photography, military history, motorcycle trips, genealogy and his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Eghigian; his children, William, III (Debbie) McGowan, Colleen McGowan, Shawn (Michelle Redsar) McGowan, Kristina (Andy) McGowan Rodriguez, Shannon (Jeff Lewis) McGowan and Kimberly Wain; and many grandchildren whom he loved and adored. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Murphy; and brothers, Kevin (Martha) McGowan and Paul (Marilyn) McGowan. He was predeceased by a sister, Maureen Speakman. Bill also leaves behind many loved cousins both here and in Ireland.
The family would like to thank Drs. Ken Visalli and Jerry Sloan for their years of compassionate and unwavering care of Bill.
Due to CDC restrictions because of the Covid 19 Virus the family will gather privately to Celebrate his Life. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, Saratoga. There will be a Military Service to honor Mr. McGowan's service in the United States Marine Corps at a later date and time to be announced at the Saratoga National Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Rome Marines Veteran Center, 307 Adams St., Rome, NY, or a charity of your choice.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Semper Fi.
