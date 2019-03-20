|
William K. Rose 1943 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - William K. Rose, 76, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his home.
Bill was born on January 10, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Canisteo High School in 1960. He continued his education at Syracuse University and graduated in 1964 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. On July 1, 1963, Bill married Violet Lee in Uniontown, PA. He worked as an electrical engineer at various companies, most recently with PAR Technology for over 20 years retiring in 2008.
Bill was an active member of New Hartford United Methodist Church for over 42 years. He was an avid fan of Syracuse University football and basketball. He had a great love for music and enjoyed reading American history.
He is survived by his loving wife, Violet Rose; children, William Rose and fiancée, Jennifer Burns, Laura Rizzo and her husband, Dennis, David Rose, Jennifer Darby and her partner, Ryan Tetu; grandchildren, Renee Rizzo, Bryan Rose and his wife, Theresa, John Rose, Mary Darby, Melanie Rose, Megan Rose, Holly Darby, Joseph Rose and Emily Rose.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at the New Hartford United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park. The family will greet family and friends following the service at church.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the New Hartford United Methodist Church Organ Repair Fund in memory of Bill. Donations will be accepted at the church service.
