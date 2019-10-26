Home

William K. Tripp Obituary
William K. Tripp 1965 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - William K. Tripp, born November 6, 1965, passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 22, 2019.
He enjoyed electronics, working with computers and capturing many moments with photography. He spent a majority of his free time involved with his church. He enjoyed time with his family and his coworkers for the last 18 years at MVHSIT (Mohawk Valley Health System IT Department) and will sadly be missed by many.
William is survived by four children, three daughters and one son, Jennifer Shlotzhauer (Zachary Shlotzhauer), Tyler Tripp, Lauren Tripp and Kaitlyn Tripp; and two grandchildren, Aiden and Jackson; mother, Shirley Tripp; sister, Patty Dixon (Rich Dixon); a niece, Brooke and a nephew, Brandon; and many aunts and uncles. William was predeceased by his father, William S. Tripp.
Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m., at Audioun Funeral Home, Main St., Port Byron, NY 13140. Services will be held on Tuesday, at 12 p.m.
"If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them." - James O'Barr
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
