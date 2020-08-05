William Leo Corrigan 1931 - 2020
KAYUTA LAKE - William Leo Corrigan, (Utica's #1 leprechaun), passed away early morning, August 5, 2020. He had a great life.
Born on February 4, 1931, in Utica, NY, to parents William and Claris Corrigan. They lived at 131 Harding Place, Utica, then over on Scott St. William attended Kemble Street Grammar School and then St. Francis De Sales Brothers High School. During his school time dad, was proud of his paperboy skills and honor of leading up the cub cadets. After school, he joined the United States Marine Corp. and became a Sergeant (1950 to 1953) (During the Korean War time period).
Bill married, in 1954, Eleanor Albicker, of Taylor Ave., Utica, (they attended high school together).
Bill worked in the family business since he was 7 years old and went right back into the business after completing his service in the Marines.
Bill bought the family business (William J. Corrigan and Sons) from his mom, Claris Corrigan, in 1967. He changed the name to William L. Corrigan and Sons, then in 1982, changed the name again, this time to Wilcor International. He also opened Your Store (a Halloween and theatrical store) and the Teddy Bear Toy and Hobby Store, Rome and Herkimer, which was managed by his son, Patrick Corrigan.
Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 1113, Whitesboro and Oneida County 40 and 8, the Holy Name Society of St. Paul's R.C. Church, Whitesboro and became the President of the Holy Name Society of St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, NY. He also became a member of the Foundation Board at Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) after many years of volunteer service.
Bill was a man of many hats and they changed with the seasons. For many years, he could be found spreading Irish happiness as a leprechaun in the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade and during Boilermaker in the last mile. And in 2003, was appointed as the Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Bill could be recognized as Count Dracula in front of Your Store on Lafayette St. during the month of October and was Ebenezer Scrooge for Christmas. He would entertain, in character and with song and dance, at numerous nursing homes and hospitals for all of these holidays. And during the non-holiday times, he dressed as a clown for many local functions.
William's life was full of music and good times with family and friends. In the 90's he could regularly be seen driving around Kayuta Lake blaring swing music. He loved camping, singing, dancing and talking with friends. He was dedicated to his family and his faith.
All this for goodwill and love for all the local communities and groups of individuals he felt needed more brightness in their days.
William Leo Corrigan will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
What makes a Life: (from the thoughts and deeds of our dad and husband) - Giving your life to family and community starting from childhood. Dress the part to show respect for others, show your best to others and for entertaining others. Be a pillar in the community for all to follow your example and improve from. Be the best friend, be the best dad, be the best husband...Forever we will love and remember you and pass to others your life story - Your wife, children, grandchildren and friends.
Predeceased by son, Patrick, he leaves behind his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Karen and Susan; sons, Shawn, Dennis, William, David their loving spouses; seventeen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and countless friends.
Due to the current COVID regulations, his Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery, River Road, Forestport, approximately 2-3 miles past St. Patrick's Church, where Military Honors will be performed by the Charles J. Love Post #406 American Legion Post, Harland J. Hennessey Post 5538 V.F.W. and the Tun Tavern Marine Corps League, all of Boonville. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville, where all current NYS regulations including masks and contact tracing must be adhered to.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired at www.cabvi.org
.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
.