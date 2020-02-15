|
|
William M. Buckley, Jr. 1927 - 2020
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - William M. Buckley, Jr., passed to the hands of his Lord on February 5, 2020 in New Smyrna Beach, FL, where he wintered with Nancy, his bride of 72 years.
Born in Utica, December 11, 1927, he was the son of Florence Hale Buckley and William M Buckley. He graduated from Whitesboro High School and entered the Navy serving on the USS Brinkley Bass. Following his service, he graduated from Syracuse University, for which he remained a great fan the rest of his life. He retired from GE Aerospace, where he had a long and distinguished career as a Program Manager securing and working some of their most important programs. After retirement, he and his bride enjoyed their life together, their family and world wide travel.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy (Andrew) Buckley; son, Kevin Buckley, of Whitesboro; daughter, Shawn and husband, Dr. Fred Sloan, of Forest, VA; and son, William M. Buckley, III, of New Hartford. He also leaves seven cherished grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren, that brought him constant joy.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed golf, skiing, boating and had a great love for the Adirondacks, where he maintained his summer place on First Lake in Old Forge. This slice of heaven was enjoyed by five generations.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled this spring in Old Forge.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020